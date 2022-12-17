HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – JINGLE!

James Ross, Music Director

BalletNova

Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Back by popular demand with some new twists, ASO presents “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, December 17. Welcoming back dancers from BalletNova to accompany selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Music from Anderson’s A Christmas Festival, Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite, and selections from Messiah and more featuring soprano Helena Colindres.

Note: The concert will be presented with no intermission. Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.

Adult tickets $20-$89, youth $5, student $15

https://alexsym.org/performance/home-for-the-holidays/