Hocus Pocus Movie Night at the PAC!

ADMISSION IS FREE

$10 Tickets to skip the line!

6:45pm PRIORITY SEATING EARLY ENTRY

*Movie starts at sundown or around 7:30

Movie Run Time: 1 Hour, 36 Minutes

Venue: Wolf PAC

618 Country Club Rd

Appomattox, VA 24522

The Sanderson sisters are returning to the PAC on Halloween night! Wolfbane's interactive movie night has been a family favorite for the last 4 years.

This event is made possible thanks to the Greater Lynchburg Foundation & your local Appomattox Walmart and Dominoes.

*No outside food or drink

*Bring your favorite lawn chair

*Costumes welcome, but not required