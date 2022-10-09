Hocus Pocus Movie Night at the PAC!

ADMISSION IS FREE
$10 Tickets to skip the line!
6:45pm PRIORITY SEATING EARLY ENTRY
*Movie starts at sundown or around 7:30
Movie Run Time: 1 Hour, 36 Minutes
Venue: Wolf PAC
618 Country Club Rd
Appomattox, VA 24522
The Sanderson sisters are returning to the PAC on Halloween night! Wolfbane's interactive movie night has been a family favorite for the last 4 years.
This event is made possible thanks to the Greater Lynchburg Foundation & your local Appomattox Walmart and Dominoes.
*No outside food or drink
*Bring your favorite lawn chair
*Costumes welcome, but not required