Hocus Pocus Movie Night in the Orchard

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

“I put a spell on you and now you’re mine…” – Winifred Sanderson

Join us in the Orchard for an enchanting night of family fun at our screening of the Disney classic, Hocus Pocus! This film is our favorite way to get into the Halloween spirit and the perfect opportunity to celebrate the long-awaited sequel debuting this year.

All are welcome. Light bites, movie snacks, and cider will be available for purchase. Don't miss our ONE-NIGHT ONLY spooky cider sangria!

Indoor and outdoor seating will be provided, all with excellent views of the Orchard and screen.

The film will begin promptly at 7 pm on Saturday, October 22nd and runs ~1.5 hours. Feel free to come early for a glass or a stroll around the Orchard.

Tickets are available on our website and at the door until they sell out!

• Adults: $10

• 12 & under: $5

Complimentary, small popcorn for anyone in costume.

Come, we fly!

Info

Film, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
4342972326
