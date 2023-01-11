History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army

to

National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive , Virginia 22060

Over 200,000 Americans served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. These diverse individuals came together to eventually form a functioning and professional Army. Join us to explore how American patriots worked together to create the Continental Army by examining the uniforms, equipment, and weapons of Revolutionary War Soldiers.

*This program will take place 3 weeks in a row:

January 11 - virtual only

January 18 - virtual only

January 25 - virtual AND in-person at the National Army Museum

Info

National Museum of the United States Army 1775 Liberty Drive , Virginia 22060
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-11 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-11 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-11 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-18 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-25 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-25 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army - 2023-01-25 12:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular