History Talk - The Revolutionary War Soldier’s Load: The Beginning of the U.S. Army

Over 200,000 Americans served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. These diverse individuals came together to eventually form a functioning and professional Army. Join us to explore how American patriots worked together to create the Continental Army by examining the uniforms, equipment, and weapons of Revolutionary War Soldiers.

*This program will take place 3 weeks in a row:

January 11 - virtual only

January 18 - virtual only

January 25 - virtual AND in-person at the National Army Museum