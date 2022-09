From daguerreotypes of the 1840’s to photos of the 20th century, Virginia War Memorial Education Director, Jim Triesler, will focus on the development of photography from the beginning. Original photos as far back as 1840 will be shared, with an emphasis on military photographs.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h2owSBKDQRSUaR-f5_nMNA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3eREIoy