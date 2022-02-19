History in The Kitchen: Fried Catfish

This free and virtual three-part series will illuminate what kinds of food were eaten by different people in colonial Virginia. Discover each week how to prepare a simple recipe. Every 45-minute session spotlights a dish eaten by one of the following groups: the Mason family, people enslaved at Gunston Hall, and the white laborers, shopkeepers, and tenant farmers of Virginia. Participants will discover how social class and wealth affected what food people had access to.

Kids and adults alike will have a great time learning about history while they are cooking! This program is designed for families with kids 10-18, but is open to participants of all ages. All sessions are complimentary.

February 19 - Catfish

This week during History in the Kitchen, we’ll be exploring the food consumed by enslaved people during the 18th century in Virginia and preparing fried catfish. Learn about the kinds of fish eaten by men, women, and children in slavery, and some of the ways they prepared them.