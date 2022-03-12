This free and virtual three-part series will illuminate what kinds of food were eaten by different people in colonial Virginia. Discover each week how to prepare a simple recipe. Every 45-minute session spotlights a dish eaten by one of the following groups: the Mason family, people enslaved at Gunston Hall, and the white laborers, shopkeepers, and tenant farmers of Virginia. Participants will discover how social class and wealth affected what food people had access to.

Kids and adults alike will have a great time learning about history while they are cooking! This program is designed for families with kids 10-18, but is open to participants of all ages. All sessions are complimentary.

March 12 - Chicken Pudding

How did the Mason family consume leftovers? Find out in this week’s session of History in the Kitchen. Chicken pudding was a hearty dish people like the Masons probably consumed when they had leftover chicken from dinner or supper the day before.