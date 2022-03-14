History Happy Hour: Phoebe Pember and Chimborazo Hospital

Capital Ale House, Downtown Richmond 623 East Main Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Join us as we discuss the experiences & impact of women who volunteered to serve as nurses in both the North and South during the Civil War.

During the American Civil War, woman defied social convention and volunteered by the thousands to serve as nurses in both the North and the South. Phoebe Yates Pember, who served as chief matron of Hospital # 2 at Chimborazo, one of the largest of wartime hospitals, left an account of her experience, filled with both humor and pathos.

With Kelly Hancock, ACWM

