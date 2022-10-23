History of Church Hill Walking Tour

The Valentine 1015 E. Clay St. , Richmond, Virginia 23219

American Revolutionary Patrick Henry once shouted the legendary words, “Give me liberty or give me death!” in this iconic Richmond district. Join the most experienced guides in Richmond to explore the evolving history of one of Richmond’s oldest neighborhoods, from historic St. John’s Church and beautiful examples of Queen Anne architecture, to modern renovation efforts, scenic parks and a thriving restaurant scene.

Meeting place: Meet at Patrick Henry Park, on the corner of East Broad and 24th Streets.

