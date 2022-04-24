Historic Garden Week – Leesburg

Sunday, April 24, 1-5pm and Monday, April 25, 10-5pm – Can there be a more rich and beautiful time to stroll through a garden than Spring? Come and be a part of Historic Garden Week! Considered America’s largest “Open House” the Leesburg Garden Club invites you to amble along historic Cornwall Street, the heart of Leesburg’s Historic District. Four stunning gardens open their garden gates with three homes open for an inside glimpse of late 18th through 20th Queen Anne to Colonial Revival architecture. Just off the historic district is the vibrant downtown area with shops for browsing and restaurants to whet your appetite. It is a rain or shine walking tour so comfortable shoes are a must. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 the day of tour. Tickets may be purchased online at vagardenweek.org, search for 'Leesburg'.

