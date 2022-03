Join us in Historic Hilton Village for the 3rd Annual Hilton Village Art Walk & Busker Fest! We bring the art show from the business district down Main Street to the James River. Relax, take in the day, and enjoy our 104 year old neighborhood.

Artists, artisans, food trucks, buskers, musicians, beer garden, adult and kids art stations.

The fun begins at 11am and artist awards will be presented at 4:30pm.