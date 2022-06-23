Hill of Heroes Flag Exchange with Dignity Memorial

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

As we prepare for our annual “Hill of Heroes” flag installation, we invite you to witness this annual collection on Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. Lacyn Barton of Dignity Memorial will join Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle and a representative from American Legion Post 284 to collect flags.

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hill of Heroes Flag Exchange with Dignity Memorial - 2022-06-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hill of Heroes Flag Exchange with Dignity Memorial - 2022-06-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hill of Heroes Flag Exchange with Dignity Memorial - 2022-06-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hill of Heroes Flag Exchange with Dignity Memorial - 2022-06-23 10:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular