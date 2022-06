The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is proud to invite you to the first Annual “Hill of Heroes” Family Day.

Our volunteers work diligently to install 12,000 flags on the hillside on Friday, June 24th, and on Saturday, June 25, we will celebrate this accomplishment, the flag installation, and it’s symbol of service and sacrifice. Join us and take part in special programming for children and families.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Guests of all ages are welcome.