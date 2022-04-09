Hike with Your Hound

Join us on April 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as Center of the Universe Brewing and Ray Ray's Front Porch S'IPA presents the 2nd annual Hike with Your Hound! Grab your hound and your hiking boots and head out to Pocahontas State Park for a fun afternoon filled with hiking, vendors, food, music, and beer! All proceeds benefit FETCH a Cure and Friends of Pocahontas State Park.

