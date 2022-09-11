Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery Walking Tour

On a spectacular bluff overlooking the James River, Hollywood Cemetery has been the final resting place of some of Virginia’s most prominent citizens since 1847.

Join the most experienced guides in Richmond as we explore the graves of rebels and rockers, politicians and Pulitzer prize winners, and, of course, two U.S. presidents: James Monroe and John Tyler. Also, learn about the 18,000 Civil War dead buried in Hollywood and the cemetery’s complicated legacy as a shrine to the Confederacy.

Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

Meeting place: Enter at Cherry and Albemarle streets, meet at the rear of the stone cottage to the left.