HIDDEN FIGURES is the incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as some of the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, USMC into orbit. This stunning achievement made him the first American astronaut to orbit space, restoring the nation’s confidence, turning the Space Race around, and galvanizing the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

The film is rated PG with a running time of 2 hours and 7 minutes. The film will be shown in the National Museum of the Marine Corps' Medal of Honor Theater on February 19, 20 and 21 at 11:00 AM. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Theater's Box office.