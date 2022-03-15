Hew Locke: The Ghostly Tourists

The Chrysler Museum of Art is excited to present Hew Locke: The Ghostly Tourist, which pairs the sculpture Ghost (2015) and film The Tourists (2015) by Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke. Ghost is a miniaturized version of the King George V class World War II British battleships. These ships acted as envoys for other naval vessels throughout the frigid northern Atlantic Ocean. The Tourists enhances the sculpture, taking viewers on a tour of the British battleship to discover how the crew members are planning to enjoy some free time in the Caribbean as part of the ship’s final voyage.