Herbs Galore & More is a much-anticipated annual plant sale that draws thousands of garden enthusiasts from across the Greater Richmond area. More than 50 vendors participated in the 36th annual Herbs Galore event in 2021, offering herbs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, pottery, garden décor, and many additional garden-related items. 

This year’s event will be held on the Carriage House Lawn at Maymont, rain or shine, on Saturday, April 30, from 8am-3pm. This year, we are offering larger booth spaces and an expanded overall footprint, allowing for a greater variety of vendors, food trucks and live music. 

Interested in becoming a vendor? Apply by February 18 to get an Early Bird discount. Applications open through April 15.

