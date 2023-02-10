Heart + Soul from Ballet Virginia

February 10 at 7:30 PM and February 11 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

At Zeiders American Dream Theater

TICKETS: thez.org or CALL 757-499-0317

Dance, with its profound ability to evoke emotions through movement, is all about “Heart + Soul”. Whether it’s a sweet love story, a joyful meeting or deep and complex issues, dance has the ability to express and explore it like no other art form.

Ballet Virginia’s professional company will perform a variety of themed classical and contemporary works with a focus on diversity. The production will include Lydia Roberts Coco’s acclaimed “FIVE”, along with “Dark Instincts” , the uplifting “A Seed of Faith” and a new work created especially for these performances. “FIVE” is Coco’s work of historical significance which tells the moving story of the Central Park Five. Our second company, BVII, will perform under the direction of Suzanne Lownsbury and Janina Michalski.