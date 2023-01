HAYDN, MOZART & BARBER ADAGIO – BANNER

James Ross, Music Director

Thalea String Quartet

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

Samuel Barber’s beloved Adagio for Strings expresses tragedy and pain, resolving in peaceful rest. Haydn’s last and greatest symphony and Montgomery’s Banner will inspire. The American premiere of a newly completed work of Mozart rounds out this elegant classical program. ASO welcomes members from Thalea String Quartet as featured artists.

Note: Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.

Tickets: $20-$89 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/hadyn-mozart-barber/