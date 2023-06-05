Have a Heart Workshop (Register Now)

Mon June 5 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm EDT

$80 – $100

Instructor: Amy Castine

Date/Time: Monday, June 5 from 6-9pm

Cost: $60 Del Ray Artisans member / $80 Non-member; plus a $20 Supply Fee

Class size: 4-8 participants

(Register by midnight on June 2)

Come and create a fun piece of wearable bead art! While bead embroidery may look complicated, it doesn’t have to be. In this workshop, you will learn four beginning bead embroidery stitches as you create your own beautifully embellished heart pendant. Plus, the skills you learn can be combined and added to all sorts of fiber arts, giving you a solid foundation to expand your creativity.

The $20 supply fee includes all the materials to make a pendant similar—but not identical—to the photo. Each pendant will be one-of-a-kind.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.