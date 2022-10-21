Haunted Trail

Come experience a haunted walk at our 30 acre farm the last two weekends in October. The walk will be a combination of a maze, mine and wooded trail to walk through, if you survive. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK! Food and drinks are available!

Tickets are $15 each and will be available for purchase onsite at our tasting room. We’ll have delicious hard cider, mulled cider, beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and more available.

To volunteer as one of our vital scarers on the trail, sign up here: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/k1nqr8dj0b01wvh/

To sponsor this event check out info here: https://travellka.wufoo.com/forms/k1gvlwj40z1a85p/