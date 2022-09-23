Let the fright nights begin! Bring the whole family for an unforgettable night at our Haunted Hunt Club Farm Halloween Festival of terrifying attractions, creepy characters, and ghastly ghouls!

Experience the 2022 all-new Scream Team and Extreme Halloween featured events! Our cast of blood-curdling characters (always at a safe distance) appear when you least expect them for a night of spine-tingling terrors sure to make you scream! If you dare, venture into our haunted cornfields or chance what awaits you in the farm’s wicked woods. Be very scared because spectral spooks and howling haunts lurk around every corner.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm is a winner of the Haunted Attraction Association’s 2019-2020 top-rated haunts in America, a 2019 Trip Advisor “Hall of Fame” Certificate of Excellence recipient, and a 2019 Military Trusted Business mention by My Base Guide.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm dates, times, tickets, and updates are coming soon to our website at http://hauntedhuntclubfarm.com/. Visit our website for more information.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm dates are September 30th, October 1st, October 7th-9th, 12th-16th, 19th-23rd, and 26th-31st.