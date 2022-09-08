Our storage areas are generally off-limits to visitors, but with objects out of the way, we’re giving Valentine members and friends the chance to see the work behind the scenes as we prepare for construction this fall. Join us for our next happy hour for a glimpse at the packing process and hear more about The Valentine Moment Campaign!

Hard Hat Happy Hour

Thursday, September 8

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Complimentary wine & beer will be served

Registration is required. Questions? Contact our Annual Giving & Donor Relations Manager, LaChelle Lewis, at llewis@thevalentine.org or 804.649.0711 ext. 339.