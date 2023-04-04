Happy Holidays: Celebrating Passover and Easter during WWII

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

As World War II continued to rage in the Pacific and Europe, the spring holiday season in America had to be a different kind of celebration than it had been in the past. Being separated from loved ones, rations effecting both Lent and the Passover seder, the harsh reality war, and Jewish genocide all impacted the ways in which Americans could celebrate Easter and Passover during World War II. Join our Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she discusses the spring holiday season during World War II, how celebrations were forced to change, and what those holidays grew to be for Americans.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WDvrmxBqSCm-0b4KmM10xw

Short link: https://bit.ly/3yC648R

804-786-2060
