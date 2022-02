Celebrate the arrival of spring with our homemade take-home activity kits! Sign up the whole family for creative wooden egg decorating to experience form the comfort of your home. Materials and instructions to be included. Pick up your kit form 1-2:30pm on April 9 at Tephra ICA.

Registration is required with Reston Community Center. Activity #402731-2A. $5 for Reston residents/ $10 for non-residents.