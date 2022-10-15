October 15th at 1pm or at 3pm, learn how to make a turkey-tail style hand broom, while discovering some of the history and superstitions surrounding this seemingly innocuous household item! This program includes materials and instruction to make one turkey tail style hand broom for you to take home, and a tour inside Carlyle House. Please allocate up to 2 hours for this program
Hand Brooms & History
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Crafts, History
Sep 7, 2022
