Time for spring cleaning! May 6th or 7th 2023, from 1-3pm, learn how to make a turkey wing style hand broom, while discovering some of the history and superstitions surrounding this seemingly innocuous household item. Your broom can be both decorative and useful! This $25 program includes materials and instructions to make one turkey tail style hand broom for you to take home, and a tour inside Carlyle House.

Questions? Email us at Carlyle@NVRPA.org