"HalloWEIRD Art Market" (Outdoor on 9/24, RAIN or SHINE)

Join us for HalloWEIRD (our new outdoor art market) on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10am–4pm to browse Halloween-inspired creations that are spooky, creepy, crawly, and goth-like. Or, maybe you like art that focuses on the upbeat, fun side of the season (e.g., costumes, hot cider, hay rides, autumn colors). You can see that too! The market offers diverse, original handcrafted artwork from talented local artists in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. There is something for everyone!

This is an outdoor, family-friendly, rain-or-shine event in Colasanto Park adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (corner of Commonwealth and Mount Vernon avenues). The market is FREE to browse and open to the public. Mark your calendar or set a reminder through Eventbrite.

The artists featured in HalloWEIRD are:

Raquel Brueggemann, Just Because Resin

Amy Castine

Meredith D'Amore, Rare Bird Press

Danielle Deemer, Gothee

Amanda Fletchersmith, Custom Monster

Erica Hughes & Suzan T. Ok, Fox Arrow Artisans

BWS Johnson, Blooms of Paradise

Betsy Jones, Betsysmallpeople

Mary Katz, Star and Moon Craft Shop

Annemarie Kuhns, Love + Lino

Megan Levanduski, Megan Elaine Designs

Samantha Ludwitzke, Samantha’s Doodles

Liz Martinez

Nami Oshiro

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance

During HalloWEIRD also visit inside Del Ray Artisans gallery to see The Big 3-0 art exhibit (Sept 2 – Oct 1, 2022) featuring members' artwork and celebrating the 30th Anniversary of our nonprofit arts organization.

For more information on HalloWEIRD, contact Erica Hughes (Programs Director) at Programs@DelRayArtisans.org.