We’re inviting you to join us for Halloween at the Chrysler! On Sunday, October 30th from Noon - 5 pm, the museum’s artwork will come to life! It won’t be long before the artwork goes back on the wall, so come explore the galleries and spot all the artwork. It will be a family-friendly afternoon with crafts, games and lots of Halloween fun! Come in your best costume!
Halloween at the Chrysler
to
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Kids & Family
Oct 28, 2022
Oct 28, 2022