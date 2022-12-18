ZION Sprouts presents Hail the Messiah! Classical Christmas Concert

Celebrate Christmas in concert with a song selection that represents what the season is truly all about —the birth of the Messiah!

This year we excitedly announce a classical Christmas concert performance on December 18, 2022, at 7 pm in Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, VA, USA.

Enjoy a beautiful, awe-striking repertoire of sacred music, spirituals, and nativity classics. This classical, operatic-style music concert will feature

dramatic Verdi baritone Michael Richardson and Jeremiah Padilla on the piano. Soprano Olivia Rominyi will be starting as a guest vocalist in duet for featured selections. In the backdrop, immerse yourself in the visual masterpiece of the Night Visions of Light art exhibition by painter and poet Katherine Richardson-Archibold.

Repertoire selections will be:

2000 Decembers Ago

A Baby Changes Everything

A Child Is Born In Bethlehem

A Great and Mighty Wonder

All Is Well

Angels We Have Heard On High

Away In A Manger

Born Is He The Holy Child

C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S

Christmas Comes Anew

Christmas Lullaby

Christmas Mem’ries

Christmas Must Be Tonight

Flicker Little Candle

From East to West

Fum, Fum, Fum

Gesu Bambino

Go Tell It On The Mountain

God Is With Us

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentleman

Hail to the Lord’s Anointed

Hark! The Angels Sing

Holy Night, Peaceful Night

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

Joyful Christmas

Mary’s Little Boy Child

O Come, All Ye Faithful

O Holy Night

Rise Up Shepherd and Follow

Rise, Come and See the King

Silent Night

Star of the East

The Coventry Carol

The First Noel

The Friendly Beasts

The Golden Carol

The Prayer

Veni, Veni Emmanuel

What Child Is This?

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://courtsquaretheater.org/event/hail-the-messiah-classical-christmas-concert/.

ZION Sprouts is a pivotal initiative for the conservation and promotion of the classical arts, sciences, and letters rooted in Christian heritage. As a creative agency, they organize events locally in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, USA, and nationally and internationally by means of digital technologies in the virtual space. Their mission is to steward the classical legacy as a reflective glimpse of the beauty and logic of the glory of God. For more information, visit www.zionsprouts.com.