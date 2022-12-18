ZION Sprouts presents Hail the Messiah! Classical Christmas Concert
Celebrate Christmas in concert with a song selection that represents what the season is truly all about —the birth of the Messiah!
This year we excitedly announce a classical Christmas concert performance on December 18, 2022, at 7 pm in Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, VA, USA.
Enjoy a beautiful, awe-striking repertoire of sacred music, spirituals, and nativity classics. This classical, operatic-style music concert will feature
dramatic Verdi baritone Michael Richardson and Jeremiah Padilla on the piano. Soprano Olivia Rominyi will be starting as a guest vocalist in duet for featured selections. In the backdrop, immerse yourself in the visual masterpiece of the Night Visions of Light art exhibition by painter and poet Katherine Richardson-Archibold.
Repertoire selections will be:
2000 Decembers Ago
A Baby Changes Everything
A Child Is Born In Bethlehem
A Great and Mighty Wonder
All Is Well
Angels We Have Heard On High
Away In A Manger
Born Is He The Holy Child
C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S
Christmas Comes Anew
Christmas Lullaby
Christmas Mem’ries
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Flicker Little Candle
From East to West
Fum, Fum, Fum
Gesu Bambino
Go Tell It On The Mountain
God Is With Us
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentleman
Hail to the Lord’s Anointed
Hark! The Angels Sing
Holy Night, Peaceful Night
It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
Joyful Christmas
Mary’s Little Boy Child
O Come, All Ye Faithful
O Holy Night
Rise Up Shepherd and Follow
Rise, Come and See the King
Silent Night
Star of the East
The Coventry Carol
The First Noel
The Friendly Beasts
The Golden Carol
The Prayer
Veni, Veni Emmanuel
What Child Is This?
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://courtsquaretheater.org/event/hail-the-messiah-classical-christmas-concert/.
ZION Sprouts is a pivotal initiative for the conservation and promotion of the classical arts, sciences, and letters rooted in Christian heritage. As a creative agency, they organize events locally in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, USA, and nationally and internationally by means of digital technologies in the virtual space. Their mission is to steward the classical legacy as a reflective glimpse of the beauty and logic of the glory of God. For more information, visit www.zionsprouts.com.