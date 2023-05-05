COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Runtime: Approx. 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 20 minute intermission.

Wednesday May 31, 2023 7:30 pm

Thursday June 1, 2023 2:00 pm

Thursday June 1, 2023 7:30 pm

Friday June 2, 2023 8:00 pm

Saturday June 3, 2023 2:00 pm

Saturday June 3, 2023 8:00 pm

Sunday June 4, 2023 1:00 pm

Sunday June 4, 2023 6:30 pm