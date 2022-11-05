H.E.F. Fest featuring Man Fighting Bear with Blue Ribbon

Join the first ever H.E.F. Fest – The Hampton Education Foundation (H.E.F.) presents an evening of live, local music celebrating educators in Hampton City Schools. Celebrity guest emcees and musicians. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the opportunity to order from the full Vanguard menu. Music begins at 8:00 p.m.

HAMPTON EDUCATION FOUNDATION is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the Hampton City Schools. Specifically, H.E.F. raises funds annually to support the Teacher Grant Program that provides educators with monetary support for special projects that focus on student successes in the classroom and beyond; and the Michael Canty Memorial Scholarships for graduating seniors from a Hampton City School. For more information,

***All ticket sales and sponsorships benefit HEF Teacher Grants Program and other HEF Programs. All food and beverage sales will be excluded from the HEF Fest proceeds.

MAN FIGHTING BEAR is a three-piece indie rock band, based out of Chicago, IL., and Hampton, VA., with influences ranging from Deep Purple, Depeche Mode, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Elbow, The National, and Radiohead. Bill Beach plays all keyboards and sings backup. Chris Beach (Bill’s son) plays drums, percussion, sequencers, and sings backup. Erik Fagrelius plays bass and sings lead vocal. For this show, Hampton resident Scott Menzel joins them on guitar. For more information https://www.manfightingbear.com/

BLUE RIBBON BAND Blue Ribbon is a 4 pc, indie band from Hampton, VA featuring the songwriting of Jim Gordon and Chris Ambrosino. The band is writing and recording 7 albums for each of the seven sins, album number seven is due out early 2023. Blue Ribbon can be found at www.blueribbonmusic.com and all music streaming platforms. The band also features Tricia Lani Micheux and Gavin Baker. For more information, www.blueribbonmusic.com