Group Exhibition: Spiraling

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Spiraling, a multi-artist exhibition of bold and fresh paintings. The exhibition opens Friday, November 4, 2022, with a reception for the artists from 5:00–7:00 pm. Artists included in the exhibition are: François de Asis (Aix-en-Provence, FR); Calvin Burton, Alison Hall (both Brooklyn, NY); Tori Cherry (Charlottesville, VA); Corydon Cowansage, Mark Fox, Matt Phillips, Katia Santibañez, Amanda Valdez (all New York, NY); Clare Grill (Queens, NY); Nick McPhail (Los Angeles, CA); and Lanecia Rouse Tinsley (Houston, TX/Richmond, VA).

Spiraling takes its title from a recent studio visit with exhibiting artist Katia Santibañez, who’s seemingly strictly abstract paintings are actually rooted in nature and the tendency of the natural world to exhibit spirals in growth patterns. The spiral of the nautilus shell, the growth pattern of flower petals and pinecones, and the spiral of the earth’s spinning on its axis are a few simple examples of the endless iterations of the spirals’ pervasiveness in life. Spiraling is also metaphoric; alluding to the “spiraling out” many of us feel after the past few years. These so-called unprecedented times have challenged and redefined our definitions of selfhood, community, and the myth that we as humans are in control of time, plans, and nature. Finally, Spiraling references the cyclical nature of styles and form in art history. Contemporary painting is defined exactly by its inability to be defined as one specific style. Paintings in the show take cues from historical movements as varied as abstract expressionism, minimalism, and mid-century pop realism. This exhibition features artists who have exhibited with the gallery for several years, newcomers, and recently rediscovered artists.