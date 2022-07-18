That’s Gross! (July 18-22)

It’s not all rainbows and butterflies in the wild! Come check out the stinky, the slimy, and even the creepy to discover the icky side of nature that helps both plants and animals survive.

For Rising 1st Graders

This program is also offered June 27-July 1 and August 1-5.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by The Robins Nature Center. Please bring your child to the main lobby of The Robins Nature Center.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.