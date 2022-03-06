GreenSpring International Academy of Music presents alumnus Charles Overton, harpist in Night Music: Debussy and Bruce as part of the 2022 Music from Grove Concert Series

GreenSpring International Academy of Music, in partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Central Virginia, is proud to present renowned harpist and American Youth Harp Ensemble alumnus Charles Overton as he makes his CMSCVA debut, joined by flutist Mary Boodell, violist Melissa Reardon and violinist Njioma Grevious, on Sunday, March 6th at 4:00 pm, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221 (Seventh Street Christian Church). Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Live-stream access tickets are $10. Tickets can be ordered online at www.greenspringmusic.org and are available at the door.

The magical sounds of the harp inspired this dreamy collection of music evoking evenings in the salons of Paris, the night sky in India, and the feverish dreams of Franz Schubert. Two French masterpieces anchor the program: the revolutionary Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp by Debussy (the first major work to combine these instruments) and the elegant Fantasie by Saint-Saëns. These are paired with the mysterious Eye of Night by David Bruce, and Onutė Narbutaitė’s Winterserenade, an atmospheric envisioning of Franz Schubert’s song “Good Night.”