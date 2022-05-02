No Greater Devotion: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

November 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Using newspaper articles and photographs, Virginia War Memorial Education Director, Jim Triesler, will review the history of this sacred American memorial.

Note – On May 4, our Virginia War Memorial Foundation will host the Leadership in America* lecture with former National Teacher of the Year Philip Bigler, who will discuss his book, “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: A Century of Honor.” Mr. Bigler will also lead a Virginia War Memorial Foundation bus trip* to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 11. *There is a fee associated with both of these events. Visit vawarmemorial.org/events/ for more information.

