Grand Reopening Member Preview

to

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Welcome remarks by

VMHC President & CEO, Jamie O. Bosket

Reception with food and drink options

EXPERIENCE OUR NEW EXHIBITIONS AND EXPERIENCES:

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith

Commonwealth Explorers – our new family gallery

Our Commonwealth

Views on Virginia

Cheers, Virginia!

History Matters

Treasures of Virginia

Virginia: As Far As You Can Imagine

This event is exclusively for VMHC members. Registration is required.

VMHC Members, remember to log in to reserve your ticket.

Weddell Society Members- To register please contact the VMHC Membership Office at 804.342.9678 or at Giving@virginiahistory.org.

Questions? Please call 804.340.1800

Info

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event
8043401800
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Grand Reopening Member Preview - 2022-05-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grand Reopening Member Preview - 2022-05-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grand Reopening Member Preview - 2022-05-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grand Reopening Member Preview - 2022-05-11 14:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular