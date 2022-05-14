Grand Reopening Celebration

Grand Re-Opening of the
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Saturday, May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
FREE ADMISSION
(Tickets are not required for this open house event)
We are thrilled to welcome you back to your reimagined state history museum!
To mark this exciting milestone, the VMHC will host a public re-opening celebration with free admission, family activities, live music, and food trucks.
Plus, enjoy extra discounts in our new Museum Store and Museum Café.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES
10:00 am - 5:00 pm VMHC Crafts
11:00 am - 4:00 pm Bounce House
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Face Painting
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Studio Two Three Print Making
FOOD TRUCKS
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Inner City Blues BBQ
Joey's Hot Dogs
Sandtopia
LIVE MUSIC
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Weldon Hill