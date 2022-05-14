Grand Reopening Celebration

Grand Re-Opening of the

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Saturday, May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

FREE ADMISSION

(Tickets are not required for this open house event)

We are thrilled to welcome you back to your reimagined state history museum!

To mark this exciting milestone, the VMHC will host a public re-opening celebration with free admission, family activities, live music, and food trucks.

Plus, enjoy extra discounts in our new Museum Store and Museum Café.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

10:00 am - 5:00 pm VMHC Crafts

11:00 am - 4:00 pm Bounce House

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Face Painting

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Studio Two Three Print Making

FOOD TRUCKS

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Inner City Blues BBQ

Joey's Hot Dogs

Sandtopia

LIVE MUSIC

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Weldon Hill