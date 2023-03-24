The Governor's School for the Arts 9th Annual Wearable Arts Show

Experience dynamic works of wearable art in a fashion show setting, complete with a runway, live music, a panel of judges, and an awards ceremony.

This long-standing collaboration between The Governor’s School for the Arts and the Chrysler Museum spans months of hard work for the students. The Wearable Arts Show is the culminating celebration. This year’s theme is The Art of Storytelling and will feature new works of art by the Visual Arts students inspired by the Museum’s permanent collection and temporary exhibitions.

Free and open to all. Food and drink will be available for purchase.