"Godspell" at Hope Theater

to

Hope Theater 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Virginia 20187

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Revised in 2012, Hope Theatre will take this classic story in a completely innovative direction.

Info

Hope Theater 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Virginia 20187
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance
540-349-8380
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-03-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-03-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-03-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-03-26 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-02 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Godspell" at Hope Theater - 2022-04-09 19:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular