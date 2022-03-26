Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Revised in 2012, Hope Theatre will take this classic story in a completely innovative direction.
"Godspell" at Hope Theater
to
Hope Theater 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Virginia 20187
Hope Theater 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton, Virginia 20187
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance