"Godspell" at Hope Theater

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Revised in 2012, Hope Theatre will take this classic story in a completely innovative direction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for children and seniors.

Friday, March 25 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 pm

Friday, April 1 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 pm

Friday, April 8 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, April 10 at 2:00 pm