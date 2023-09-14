Gloucester Daffodil Club

Gloucester has an ideal daffodil-growing climate as historic varieties and modern cultivars flourish here. Bulbs planted in the fall can be relied upon to bloom in the spring, and well-tended plantings increase over the years. GDC membership is open to all interested people. Four meetings are planned during the year on the second Thursday of February, May, September and November. For more information about the club contact gloucesterdaffodils@gmail.com.