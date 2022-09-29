Don’t Give up the Ship: Discussing the Battle of Lake Erie

209 years ago, the young United States Navy defeated and captured the British Royal Navy in the Battle of Lake Erie, one of the largest naval battles of the War of 1812. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon and Ed Moore member of the Mariner's Museum Speaker's Bureau for a discussion of this important battle, what it meant for the war and the young United States Navy.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4COhLMFRSAWFRqfC0oVL3g

Short link: https://bit.ly/3zZZwAR