Gingerbread House Exhibit

Enjoy the whimsical sights and delicious smells of wondrously festive gingerbread creations during the 36th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm! This year’s theme is “Architectural Wonders of the World.” See how well you might notice tiny details in the baking artistry with an “I Spy Gingerbread” challenge.

December 4-30, during museum hours.

ADMISSION FEES

Exhibit only – to be purchased on-site only:

$6.00 – adults

$3.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

Ferry Farm guided tour including exhibit:

$12.00 – adults

$6.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

(Plus processing fee)

LOCATION

George Washington’s Ferry Farm

268 Kings Highway

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

For more information about visiting the exhibit, email learn@gwffoundation.org

or call 540-370-0732 x 11.