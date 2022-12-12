Gingerbread House Exhibit

Enjoy the whimsical sights and delicious smells of wondrously festive gingerbread creations during the 36th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm! This year’s theme is “Architectural Wonders of the World.” See how well you might notice tiny details in the baking artistry with an “I Spy Gingerbread” challenge.
December 4-30, during museum hours.
ADMISSION FEES
Exhibit only – to be purchased on-site only:
$6.00 – adults
$3.00 – students (ages 6-17)
Free – children (ages 5 & under)
Ferry Farm guided tour including exhibit:
$12.00 – adults
$6.00 – students (ages 6-17)
Free – children (ages 5 & under)
(Plus processing fee)
LOCATION
George Washington’s Ferry Farm
268 Kings Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22405
For more information about visiting the exhibit, email learn@gwffoundation.org
or call 540-370-0732 x 11.