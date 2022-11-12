Gin Dance Company Presents "I Am Here" at the Capital One Hall

"I Am Here” is comprised of all original works of GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff featuring uplifting and motivational works, "I Am Here" which tells the story of first generation immigrants with a special collaboration with renown kinetic sculpture artist, Kevin Reese, “A Cup of Tea" an Asian culturally influenced work with music accompaniment by Chinese Dulcimer musician, Chao Tian, and "A New Day" - a contemporary ballet with a fun, light-hearted ode to Mozart’s humor and playful score to encourage, inspire, and motivate everyone to have a positive attitude and energy to face whatever challenges come at us. Come join us for a wonderful evening of dance and a unique cultural experience! www.gindance.org

This production is supported by Virginia Commission for the Arts, and ArtsFairfax.