Gin Dance Company Look Beyond at the Atlas Intersections Festival

After having the 2021 Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival cancelled due to COVID19, we are thrilled this very special event is back this year and excited to be participating! This year we are thrilled to be presenting our full evening production 'Look Beyond' at the 2022 Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival! Join us and see all original works of GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff featuring uplifting and motivational works, ‘Aspire’ and ‘When the Wind Blows’ that delve into the importances of overcoming obstacles and circumstances outside of our control to achieve a fulfilled life and, ‘The Golden Time’ an Asian/culturally influenced work combining Chinese Opera movements and modern dance in exploring the golden time of Shanghai in the 1920s and the role women played during that era in China. Come join us for a special celebration and a unique cultural experience! www.gindance.org