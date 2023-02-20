George Washington's Birthday Celebration

Celebrate George Washington’s 291st birthday at his boyhood home with fun activities for the whole family!

Meet “George Washington,” participate in our annual stone throwing contest, and eat birthday cupcakes – while supplies last. Guests will enjoy several educational stations throughout the Ferry Farm property, take an abbreviated Washington House tour, engage with archaeologists, historians, and other experts to learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington family, and the enslaved people who lived here.

No pets allowed at this event.

Events will be ongoing from 10am – 3pm, while tickets last.

ADMISSION:

$5.00 – adults

Free – 17 & under

(Plus online processing fee.)

Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended as time slots are limited. Purchase tickets for arrival times beginning at the top of every hour. Time slots:

10-11:30

11-12:30

12-1:30

1-2:30

2-3:30

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled, and refunds issued.

ADDRESS:

George Washington’s Ferry Farm

268 Kings Hwy

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Parking on site.

Questions? Email learn@gwffoundation.org

or call 540-370-0732 x 11.