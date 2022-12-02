General James Alexander Ulio and the 29th Infantry Division

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

James Ulio, son of an Irish immigrant and Union Army officer, enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. For the next 46 years, he would dedicate his life to the U.S. military.  He saw service with the American Expeditionary Force during World War I and was the creator of the 29th Division patch. As the Adjutant General of the Army during WWII his mission was to build the force needed to defeat the Axis powers. Join Virginia Army National Guard Command Historian Al Barnes as he explores the life of this distinguished American soldier and his linkage to one of the Army’s most prestigious infantry units.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DmWenM8cSmmrQpWlY3wIZQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3fRyiXa

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - General James Alexander Ulio and the 29th Infantry Division - 2022-12-02 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - General James Alexander Ulio and the 29th Infantry Division - 2022-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - General James Alexander Ulio and the 29th Infantry Division - 2022-12-02 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - General James Alexander Ulio and the 29th Infantry Division - 2022-12-02 10:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular