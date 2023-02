The Library of Virginia’s website is a powerful tool for anyone researching their Virginia roots. In this presentation, reference librarian Becky Schneider will walk through strategies for effectively searching and browsing the Library’s digital collections and online catalog, as well as options for help if you hit a brick wall. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

This is a free event. Registration is required.